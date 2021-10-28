Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.17.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 266.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 92,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

