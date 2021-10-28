Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $300.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.86.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $290.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $85,223,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $58,599,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.