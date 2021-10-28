Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHYDY. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.