North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Up 5.8%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.14. 930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 60,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOA. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $527.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

