Northern Trust Corp Has $54.03 Million Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.39% of Arconic worth $54,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 138,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arconic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

