Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797,474 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 237,902 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $57,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

