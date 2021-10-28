Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 348,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $567,447,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $355,625,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $291,034,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $176.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

