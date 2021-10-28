Northern Trust Corp Sells 492,245 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492,245 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Westpac Banking worth $58,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of WBK opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.