Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $879.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.