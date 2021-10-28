Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey Sells 14,400 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,379. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

