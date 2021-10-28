Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NCLH opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.81.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
