Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCLH opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

