Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.32. 942,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

