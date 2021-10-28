Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 184,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.
NUVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24.
Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
