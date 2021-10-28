Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 13,026 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $88,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $39,852,000. Natixis increased its position in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in International Paper by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after buying an additional 500,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IP. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

IP opened at $50.18 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.16). International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

