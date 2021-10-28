Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $101.94 Million Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $101,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4,424.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 35.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

