Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $90.93 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,582 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Camden Property Trust worth $90,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $159.44 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

