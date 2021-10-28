Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $99.07 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,880,267 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Corning worth $99,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

