Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,151 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $81,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 46.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Shares of GRMN opened at $146.21 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $97.47 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.