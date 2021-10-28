Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $95,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $395.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.58 and its 200 day moving average is $482.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

