Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,056,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,782 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $83,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

