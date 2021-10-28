Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:JRO opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.48.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
