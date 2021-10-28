Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:JRO opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 190,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

