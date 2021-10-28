NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $211.04

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.04 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.63). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 27,364 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33. The stock has a market cap of £105.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. NWF Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other NWF Group news, insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

NWF Group Company Profile (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

