NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,766 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,217 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $142,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $357,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,201 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 128.2% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 99,970 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after acquiring an additional 266,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $217,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $126.80 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

