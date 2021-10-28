NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 57,323 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 5.0% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,212. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $126.80 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

