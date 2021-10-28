Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Update

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Nxt-ID stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 10,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,290. Nxt-ID has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.
Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.
Nxt-ID Company Profile
Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
