O-I Glass, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OI. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.80 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

