Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $155.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s previous close.

OAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 261,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $914,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

