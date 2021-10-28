ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

OBSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.74. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.