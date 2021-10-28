OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.

OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $$10.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

