Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 36,480 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,074,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after buying an additional 86,393 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.