Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 7,377 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $234.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day moving average of $243.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.