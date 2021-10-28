Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.29 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $280.49 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day moving average is $279.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.