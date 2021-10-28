Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 104.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 429,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 46,139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $725,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,907 shares of company stock worth $13,080,178. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.