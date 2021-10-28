OctoFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $64,484.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $64,484.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.64 or 0.00012536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00207998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.