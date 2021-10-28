Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCUL. Raymond James increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $517.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

