Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $34.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

OLPX stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

