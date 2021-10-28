Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

