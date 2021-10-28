Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.
Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $29.80.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
