Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

