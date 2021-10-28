Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 231,256 shares.The stock last traded at $27.98 and had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $135,003.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,024.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,709 shares of company stock worth $1,597,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.