Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $684,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE OLO opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OLO by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

