Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce $270.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $119.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 176,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 839,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 171,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 80,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

