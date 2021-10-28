ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $1,437,800.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64.

On Monday, September 20th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,414,700.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00.

ON24 stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ON24 by 542.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter valued at about $3,900,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

