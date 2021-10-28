One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,874 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03.

