One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $259.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.06.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

