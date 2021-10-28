One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Shares of URI stock opened at $347.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $370.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.