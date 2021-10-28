One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $320.61 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $345.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.18 and its 200-day moving average is $257.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

