One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,707 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $566.31 million, a PE ratio of 682.00 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley raised their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

