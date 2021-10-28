One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,302.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,247.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,220.16. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.