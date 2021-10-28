Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,321,626 shares of company stock worth $44,905,942 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 503.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 196,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

