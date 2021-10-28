Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $15.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.15. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

ROP stock opened at $481.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

